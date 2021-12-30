Quilter Plc Boosts Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Quilter Plc raised its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Nokia were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the second quarter worth approximately $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 346.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,131 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOK opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

