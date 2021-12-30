Quilter Plc Acquires 112 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.14.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $556.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $687.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $658.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $371.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

