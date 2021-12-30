Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.35

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$28.35 and last traded at C$28.29, with a volume of 10654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.20.

Several analysts recently commented on QBR.B shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37. The company has a market cap of C$6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

