Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.35

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$28.35 and last traded at C$28.29, with a volume of 10654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.20.

Several analysts recently commented on QBR.B shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37. The company has a market cap of C$6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

