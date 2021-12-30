Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy Sells 1,667 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $67,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

QTRX stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.26. 165,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,560. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanterix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 7.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 36.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 49.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

