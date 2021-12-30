Quant (QNT) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. Quant has a total market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $38.02 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $177.55 or 0.00374097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010935 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000905 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.90 or 0.01325092 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

