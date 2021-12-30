Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alliance Data Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.24.

NYSE ADS opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.31. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 39.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 27.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.