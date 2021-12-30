Puxin (NEW) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Puxin (NYSE: NEW) is one of 70 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Puxin to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Puxin alerts:

Puxin has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puxin’s competitors have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Puxin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin 1.61% -6.26% -0.60% Puxin Competitors -0.70% -51.07% 5.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puxin and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $445.04 million -$4.93 million 18.01 Puxin Competitors $474.27 million -$8.79 million -18.17

Puxin’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Puxin. Puxin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Puxin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Puxin and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 0 0 0 0 N/A Puxin Competitors 341 1196 1467 39 2.40

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 102.15%. Given Puxin’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Puxin has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results. The firm operates through the following segments: K-12 tutoring services and Study Abroad tutoring services. The company was founded by Yun Long Sha in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.