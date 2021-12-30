PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 7.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s share price rose 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 41,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,032,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

PCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa bought 10,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 156,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 140,695 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,367,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,787,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,213,000 after acquiring an additional 443,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

