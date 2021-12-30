Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.15. Psychemedics shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 11,928 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Psychemedics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $38.57 million, a P/E ratio of 116.02 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Psychemedics’s payout ratio is 333.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Psychemedics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Psychemedics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Psychemedics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

