ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.11

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 9804083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

