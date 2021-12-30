ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Down 2.5%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) were down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 702,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 25,365,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $879,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.