PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives $58.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

PRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PROG by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PROG during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.89.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PROG will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

