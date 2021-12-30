Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 567 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.32 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

