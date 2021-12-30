Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,963 shares of company stock valued at $341,966,906 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $342.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $953.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.79. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

