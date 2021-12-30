Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 456 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 552,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,916,000 after acquiring an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $281.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $255.23 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.61 and its 200 day moving average is $286.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

