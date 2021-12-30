Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 1,652 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.01 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

