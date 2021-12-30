Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 672,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $233,997,000 after buying an additional 26,027 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock opened at $342.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,963 shares of company stock worth $341,966,906 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

