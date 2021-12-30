Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.72. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

