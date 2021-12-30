Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,380,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,280,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

