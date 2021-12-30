Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,267,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 202,014 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 65,872 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 203,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $30.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

