Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $75,718,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,708 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,565 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,806,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,547,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $20.76.

