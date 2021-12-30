Private Portfolio Partners LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $51,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,933.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,909.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,766.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

