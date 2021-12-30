Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,110,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 276,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.