Principal Millennials Index ETF (GENY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.496 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $5.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of GENY stock opened at $57.47 on Thursday. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $67.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.71.

