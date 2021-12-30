Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 0.83. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,534,000 after acquiring an additional 793,567 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 231,409 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,319 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 103,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 112,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

