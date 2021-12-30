Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.76

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as low as $1.67. Precipio shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 338,025 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precipio by 117.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 569,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Precipio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Precipio by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Precipio by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 136,577 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

