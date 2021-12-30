PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.17

Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $49.04, with a volume of 374387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $85,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,609 shares of company stock worth $2,635,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 493.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PRA Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

About PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

