PotCoin (POT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $592.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $2.08 million and $592.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,581.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.37 or 0.07890421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00314499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $434.04 or 0.00912213 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00073339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.96 or 0.00477002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.93 or 0.00258366 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,179,212 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

