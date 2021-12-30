Polyient Games Governance Token 1-Day Volume Tops $61,386.00 (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $76.35 or 0.00161430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $61,386.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00042445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

PGT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

