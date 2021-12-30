Polker (PKR) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.26 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Polker has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Polker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. Polker has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and $1.26 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,699.85 or 0.07780858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00073526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,564.92 or 1.00029852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,415,202 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.