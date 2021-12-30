PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Barclays cut their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

PNM Resources stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.