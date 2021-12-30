PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in PLBY Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $25.94 on Thursday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

