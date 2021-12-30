Platform Technology Partners Sells 323 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Yum China were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum China by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,743,000 after acquiring an additional 126,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $47.39 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

