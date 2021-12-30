Platform Technology Partners Sells 179 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alphabet by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after purchasing an additional 342,356 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,694 shares of company stock worth $440,480,864. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2,935.04. 5,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,024. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,920.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,795.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

