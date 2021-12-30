Platform Technology Partners Reduces Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

SRCL stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 145.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

