Platform Technology Partners Purchases 18,138 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) by 54.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $17,528,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $1,754,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29.

BLDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.