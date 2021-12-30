Platform Technology Partners Purchases 18,138 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) by 54.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $17,528,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $1,754,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29.
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
