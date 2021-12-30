Platform Technology Partners Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,423 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in General Electric were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $54,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $94.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 52 week low of $83.20 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a PE ratio of -182.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.42.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.