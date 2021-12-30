Platform Technology Partners Has $918,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $607,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total value of $1,801,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $5,442,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 512,334 shares of company stock worth $145,421,795. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $253.44. 25,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,202,262. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.48. The company has a market capitalization of $249.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

