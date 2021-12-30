Platform Technology Partners Has $619,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Platform Technology Partners cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Accenture were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $127,025,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $1,780,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,418. The company has a market cap of $262.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.86 and a 200-day moving average of $338.48. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.