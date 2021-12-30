Platform Technology Partners Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $88.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day moving average is $85.63.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

