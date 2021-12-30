Platform Technology Partners Has $272,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

