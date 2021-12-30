Platform Technology Partners Has $204,000 Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Square were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after buying an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth about $234,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Square by 107.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after buying an additional 912,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.66.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $161.85 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.26, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.51.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total transaction of $929,514.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.