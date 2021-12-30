Platform Technology Partners Cuts Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SRPT opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.07. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $178.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.12.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

