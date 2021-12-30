Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from a rise in membership sign-ups, strategic partnerships and international expansion. This along with focus on digitalization initiatives bode well. Given the growth potential on the back of changing market dynamics along with tailwinds related to the health and wellness, the company remains optimistic for a 4,000-plus domestic store opportunity over the long term. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for current year and next year have witnessed upward revisions, indicating investors’ optimism regarding stock growth potential. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Also, slowdown in new store developments and remodels as well as lower replacement equipment sales due to the pandemic are a concern.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLNT. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average is $80.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.25, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $10,259,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $4,925,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

