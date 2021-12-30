Pickle Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.62 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for $7.25 or 0.00015356 BTC on major exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $13.62 million and $1.62 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00042171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,889,077 coins and its circulating supply is 1,879,483 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

