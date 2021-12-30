Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,938 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.30 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.30. The firm has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

