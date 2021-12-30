Phala Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.36 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a market cap of $111.53 million and $15.36 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phala Network has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00042445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

