Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) and bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Critical Survey

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) and bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Petrofac has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bpost SA/NV has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Petrofac and bpost SA/NV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petrofac 0 4 4 0 2.50 bpost SA/NV 0 2 2 0 2.50

bpost SA/NV has a consensus price target of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 1.33%. Given bpost SA/NV’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe bpost SA/NV is more favorable than Petrofac.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petrofac and bpost SA/NV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petrofac $4.08 billion 0.19 -$180.00 million N/A N/A bpost SA/NV $4.96 billion 0.35 -$22.05 million N/A N/A

bpost SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Petrofac.

Profitability

This table compares Petrofac and bpost SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petrofac N/A N/A N/A bpost SA/NV 0.38% 2.27% 0.43%

Summary

bpost SA/NV beats Petrofac on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering and Construction segment provides fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction project execution services and reimbursable engineering, procurement and construction management services to the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry. The Engineering and Production Services segment includes reimbursable engineering and production services activities to the oil and gas industry. The Integrated Energy Services segment focuses on delivering value from the existing asset portfolio. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products. It also sells banking and insurance products under an agency agreement. The P&L segment focuses on the worldwide mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics solutions including fulfillment, handling, delivery, and return management. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

