Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Down to $29.63

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.63, but opened at $28.98. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 369 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

