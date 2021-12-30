Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €200.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €233.00 ($264.77) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €212.25 ($241.19).

RI opened at €211.00 ($239.77) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($154.83). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €206.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €192.76.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

